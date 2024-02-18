Azerbaijani football player in the 70th Lodz derby

Azerbaijani football player Rahil Mammadov will participate in his first derby in Poland.

Idman.biz reports that in the Lodz derby, LKS, where he played, will face Widzev on their home field.

Rahil got the opportunity to play in the 70th match between the two main representatives of the city. So far, in the matches held with the participation of the two teams, LKS won 13, Widzev won 29. In 27 matches, the winner was not determined. The score difference is 70:97.

Mammadov's debut in the Polish championship coincided with the last round. His team lost to Corona on the road with a last-minute goal.

LKS is the last with 10 points, and Widzev is in the 14th place with 22 points. Rahil's team last won in Ekstraklasa on August 20. Their opponent left the field without points in the last 4 games.

It should be noted that the match, which will coincide with the 21st round of the Ekstraklasa, will start at 20:30.

Idman.biz