Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that Kocaelispor, where he played, lost at home.

Sheydayev's team was defeated by Sanliurfaspor with a score of 0:1. Ramil, who was in the starting team, was replaced at halftime. After that, in the 72nd minute, the guests scored the goal that decided the rest of the game.

It should be noted that Ramil's team lost points in the 2nd game in a row. After 23 games, Kocaelispor with 43 points is ranked 3rd.

Idman.biz