17 February 2024
EN

Bahlul Mustafazada: "We haven’t done yet"

Azerbaijan football
News
16 February 2024 15:00
"It was a very difficult and condensed game."

Qarabag football player Bahlul Mustafazada told Idman.biz.

The 27-year-old football player, who returned from the match against Braga in Portugal in the play-off stage of the European League, said that they won a good and profitable result: "However, our duty is not finished yet. A more difficult game awaits us ahead. In the match in Baku, we must be able to play better and be very careful. Therefore, we will prepare well. We will do our best to win in Baku as well."

It should be noted that Qarabag won 4:2 away. The champion of Azerbaijan will host Braga on February 22.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

