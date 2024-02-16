Abdellah Zoubir went down in Azerbaijani football history

Qarabag football player Abdellah Zoubir has shattered a new record.

Idman.biz reports that the French midfielder went down in history as the best scorer of the Azerbaijani clubs in the Europa Cups.

The 33-year-old football player has increased the number of goals in continental club tournaments to 13. Zoubir did it in the Europa League playoffs. The midfielder who scored two goals in the away match with Braga made his record official.

Abdellah, who played in only one club in Azerbaijan and scored all his goals in Qarabag, left Reynaldo Silva behind. The former player of the Aghdam club has 11 goals. Zoubir, who repeated the Brazilian's record, managed to surpass it with two goals in Portugal.

It should be noted that Zoubir scored 13 goals in 81 matches.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz