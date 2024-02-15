15 February 2024
Legend of Lodz: "Rahil Mammadov is a great talent"

Azerbaijan football
News
15 February 2024 13:22
Legend of Lodz: "Rahil Mammadov is a great talent"

The Azerbaijani national team's football player, Rahil Mammadov, is thought to have been a successful transfer for the Polish team LKS.

Legendary Lodz football player Marek Dziuba made this conclusion, according to Idman.biz.

Before the Lodz derby, which will take place within the scope of the Polish championship, the veteran—who has held the positions of head coach and player for both LKS and Widzew Łódź —conducted an interview. He also assessed LKS's recent transfers.

The expert was pleased with the debut of the central defender, who moved from Qarabag to the Lodz club last month: "Rahil Mammadov is a great find. He showed it in the match against Corona. Although it had an unbelievable effect in 2-3 episodes. But overall, it is a positive transfer."

It should be noted that the match between LKS and Widzew will be held on February 18.

