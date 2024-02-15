Jeyhun Sultanov: “If Qarabag plays as in the match against Sabah, it can be a big defeat - VIDEO

We are looking forward to the match with Braga. This will be a hard game.

During his visit to the Idman Bizde program, Jeyhun Sultanov, a former member of the Azerbaijan national football team, made this statement.

The 44-year-old expert assessed Qarabag's away match against Braga in the Europa League playoffs.

He claims that the results of the champion of Azerbaijan's most recent games, along with Kevin Medina's absence, breed pessimism: “Following the games against Sabah, you imagine that Qarabag will face many challenges and possibly suffer a significant loss if it plays Braga in the same manner. But we have to think positively. I have always believed in Aghdam club. They even drew away with Atletico. There will be great pressure against our representative in Portugal. I have always said that Qarabag can play dominant football against any opponent. If we can do it again, we will be able to return from Portugal with a good result."

Sultanov emphasized that the level difference between the championships of Azerbaijan and Portugal will be evident on the field: "The speed of their first place is not in our Premier League. When we bring the Portuguese into view, I think that Qarabag will have difficulty in terms of speed. I hope they can overcome it."

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start at 00:00 today. The return match will take place in Baku in 1 week.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz