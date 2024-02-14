14 February 2024
Vagif Sadygov replied to Aykhan Abbasov: "It can be realized"

14 February 2024 15:17
Vagif Sadygov replied to Aykhan Abbasov: "It can be realized"

" It might not be appropriate to not to consider all internationals en masse."

Vagif Sadygov, vice president of AFFA, told Idman.biz.

Yesterday, he commented on the proposal of Aykhan Abbasov, head coach of Turan Tovuz at the press conference after the match against Kapaz in the XXII round of the Premier League, that Azerbaijani players living abroad should not be considered legionnaires in the local championship.
According to the vice-president, this is a proposal open to discussion: "Aykhan's proposal can be implemented. But for this, first of all, the ground must be created and steps must be taken to encourage each other."

Sadygov emphasized that certain steps have already been taken by AFFA in this direction: "Today, we select the best players of Azerbaijani origin from abroad, nationalize them and create a chance to play in the national team. That is, we have taken the first steps. We selected the best of those who came to our clubs and allowed them to play in local status."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

