Qarabag's winning streak has been broken

The winning streak of Qarabag in the Azerbaijan Premier League has been broken.

Gurban Gurbanov's team has lost points after 10 consecutive victories, as Idman.biz reports.

Aghdam club could not win in the home game against Sabah of the XXII round - 3:3. The last time Qarabag lost points in the match with Araz-Nakhchivan on October 30, 2023 - 1:2.

The last champion, who left the field without a win 104 days after the match of the XI round, in 2023 beat Kapaz 7:1, Sabail 3:1, Sabah 2:1, Gabala 3:0, Sumgayit 6:1, Neftchi 2:0, and Zira 1:0. Continuing the series this year, Gurbanov's team beat Araz-Nakhchivan 3:1, Kapaz and Sabail by the same score - 2:1.

It should be noted that Qarabag is the leader of the championship with 51 points.

Idman.biz