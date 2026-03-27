27 March 2026
EN

Nazim Suleymanov: “If we lose to Saint Lucia, then what’s the point of playing?”

Azerbaijan football
News
27 March 2026 13:16
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Nazim Suleymanov: “If we lose to Saint Lucia, then what’s the point of playing?”

Azerbaijan’s national team faces mounting pressure to end a lengthy winless streak as they prepare to take on Saint Lucia in the FIFA Series 2026, with former forward Nazim Suleymanov openly questioning the team’s situation.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Azerbaijan have not recorded a victory since 11 April 2024, when they defeated Kazakhstan 3:2 in Hungary. The upcoming match presents a crucial opportunity to finally break that run.

Speaking ahead of the game, Suleymanov expressed confidence that the team can deliver but stressed that anything less than a win would be unacceptable.

“I believe our national team will finally win today and put an end to this prolonged run, which has lasted almost two years. The players themselves understand that, with all due respect to the opponent, they simply cannot afford not to beat Saint Lucia. If we lose to this team as well, then what is the point of playing at all?” he said.

The former striker also highlighted the importance of the venue, expressing hope that the players would leave the pitch in Sumgayit with pride after the final whistle.

The match between Azerbaijan and Saint Lucia is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, as part of FIFA’s international window aimed at providing competitive fixtures for emerging national teams.

Idman.Biz
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