Azer Bagirov: "We won the victory we deserved"

"An interesting game was played. I congratulate the players, they fought well."

According to Idman.biz head coach Azer Bagirov said that "Araz-Nakhchivan" won 2:0 against "Sabah" in the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The young specialist said that they deserved victory in the game against a strong opponent: "If we divide the field into 3 zones, we played well in each part. As a team, we won the victory we deserved. In the name of football, I can say that we did not waste time, we set up the game as much as possible in the opponent's part of the field. In the end, thank goodness we won."

It should be noted that "Araz-Nakhchivan" increased the streak of unbeaten games to 4. In these matches, the team won 1 and played 3 draws. Nakhchivan club has collected 26 points after 17 matches.

