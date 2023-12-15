UEFA rating: Azerbaijan surpassed Russia

After the VI round of the European Cups group stage, the UEFA ranking of the countries was announced.

Idman.biz reports that after the victory of "Qarabag" against "Hekken" in the European League in Baku, Azerbaijan qualified 1 place up.

Thanks to the victory, Gurban Gurbanov's team added 0.500 points to the account of Azerbaijan. The Aghdam representative entered the playoffs, adding another 0.500 coefficient to the rating. As a result, the points in the current season reached 4,875, and our coefficient in the last 5 seasons reached 19,125. With this, Azerbaijan moved ahead of Russia to the 28th place in the UEFA ranking.

Russia, isolated from the international arena, has 18,632 points. Slovakia, which is ahead of Azerbaijan, has a coefficient of 19,625.

In the rating, England is on the first place. They have 100,533 coefficients. The UK is followed by Spain (86,114) and Italy (83,284).

It should be noted that "Qarabag" defeated "Hacken" with a score of 2:1.

Idman.biz