14 December 2023
Yuri Mathias: "Qarabag" will win 2:0, and Juninho will score the goals

Azerbaijan football
14 December 2023 14:22
"I want Qarabag to win the European Cup today."

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" football player Yuri Mathias said this at the press conference held today.

Today, the Brazilian defender announced his prediction regarding the game of "Qarabag" against "Hacken" in the European League. He said that he wishes his arch-rivals to win in the match with the Swedes: "This victory is of great importance for the whole country. That's why I want "Qarabag" to win. It is a team with a very good staff. It has 2 good staff. The result of this game will not affect the match with us."

Matias also said what score the game will end with: I think "Qarabag" will win with a score of 2:0. Olavio Juninho will score both goals."

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will start at 21:45.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

