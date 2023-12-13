Kevin Medina: "I canceled my vacation in Colombia, I'm leaving for Portugal today"

"Everything is OK. I feel good."

"Qarabag" player Kevin Medina who suffered a ruptured right femoral tendon and underwent surgery in Finland, told Idman.biz.

The 30-year-old Colombian defender said that his surgery was successful: "Immediately after the operation, the doctor forced me to walk. Of course, I managed to do it with steel. My treatment continues. The doctors said that I can return to the pitch after 3-4 months."

He emphasized that he will do everything in his power to join "Qarabag" as soon as possible: "For this reason, I even canceled my vacation in Colombia and postponed my trip. I will leave for Portugal today. I will continue my rehabilitation process there in one of the famous clinics. I will work on myself even during the coming holidays. I will try as much as possible to get back to my former form."

It should be noted that Medina was injured in the second half of the game against "Molde" in Norway in the fifth round of the Europa League group stage.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz