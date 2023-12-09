The uniform of "Zira" was presented to the general secretary of FIFA - PHOTO

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura met with Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Zira" Professional Football Club.

Idman.biz reports that the guest watched the "Zira" - "Araz Nakhchivan" match of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Fatma Samoura was presented with the symbolic uniform of "Zira" football club.

AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev, FIFA Director for European National Associations Elkhan Mammadov, AFFA General Secretary Sarkhan Hajiyev, Professional Football League President Elkhan Samadov were among those watching the game.

Idman.biz