10 December 2023
EN

The uniform of "Zira" was presented to the general secretary of FIFA - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
9 December 2023 23:33
The uniform of "Zira" was presented to the general secretary of FIFA - PHOTO

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura met with Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Zira" Professional Football Club.

Idman.biz reports that the guest watched the "Zira" - "Araz Nakhchivan" match of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Fatma Samoura was presented with the symbolic uniform of "Zira" football club.

AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev, FIFA Director for European National Associations Elkhan Mammadov, AFFA General Secretary Sarkhan Hajiyev, Professional Football League President Elkhan Samadov were among those watching the game.

Idman.biz

Related news

Sheydayev's team ended the unsuccessful series
9 December 22:34
Azerbaijan football

Sheydayev's team ended the unsuccessful series

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev won 3 points in the Thai championship
Hasanalizada's team avoided defeat in added minutes
9 December 21:41
Azerbaijan football

Hasanalizada's team avoided defeat in added minutes

"Tuzlaspor" played the next match of Azerbaijan national team player Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada
Jalal Huseynov has won his next victory with "Arda" team
9 December 21:17
Azerbaijan football

Jalal Huseynov has won his next victory with "Arda" team

The Bulgarian "Arda" team, where Azerbaijani football player Jalal Huseynov is a part of it, played the next game in the National Championship
"Kepez" defeated "Gabala", "Zira" lost points again - VIDEO
9 December 20:51
Azerbaijan football

"Kepez" defeated "Gabala", "Zira" lost points again - VIDEO

Two games of the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League took place today
The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku
9 December 18:05
Azerbaijan football

The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku

Per-Mathias Hogmo, the head coach of the Swedish "Hacken", the opponent of "Qarabag" in the European League, will leave the team
Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"
9 December 16:52
Azerbaijan football

Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"

The game with "Zira" was very important for us. We were able to win."

Most read

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

"Neftchi" head coach: "Nothing went as we wanted"
7 December 14:04
Basketball

"Neftchi" head coach: "Nothing went as we wanted"

"Our game did not go with a swing from the beginning"
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"
8 December 14:31
Chess

The first round draw was held at "Vugar Gashimov Memorial"

The first round draw was held at the 9th "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", which started in Gabala