"Kepez" defeated "Gabala", "Zira" lost points again - VIDEO

Two games of the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League took place today.

Idman.biz reports that outsiders have come face to face in Gabala.

In the duel of the last two teams, the winning side would have a big advantage. Kepez, which was one point behind its opponent, left the last place thanks to the victory. Adil Shukurov's team won away with a score of 3:0. "Gabala" missed the chance to reduce the difference in points with "Turan-Tovuz", which is ranked 8th.

Having won only 2 points in the last 4 games, "Araz-Nakhchivan" lost points in the meeting with "Zira". The game in Zira ended with a score of 0:0. In the last rounds, the work of Rashad Sadigov's students is not going smoothly. Having lost the lead at first, the armored team lost points in the third game in a row.

It should be noted that "Sabah" will host "Sabail" and "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz" on November 9. In the opening match of the tour, "Qarabag" won away from "Sumgait" with a score of 6:1.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XVI round

December 9

15:00. "Gabala" - "Kepez" - 0:3

Goals: Georgi Papunashvili, 6, 72, Adama Niane, 70

Red card: Emil Safarov, 50

Chief referee: Inqilab Mammadov

Gabala": 1. Rashad Azizli, 34. Urfan Abbasov (k), 28. Murad Musayev, 5. Rauf Huseynli, 20. Bilel Auasheriya, 4. Lukas Afriko, 99. Ahmed Ayzaya, 19. Samuel Tetteh, 9. Ayyub Allash , 10. Omar Hani, 8. Gilad Abramov

Reserve players: 13. Kristof Atangana, 36. Elmaddin Sultanov, 11. Asif Mammadov, 2. Ilkin Kirtimov, 14. Ulvi Isgandarov, 12. Nijat Aliyev, 33. Huseyn Mursalov, 7. Emil Safarov, 18. Mehraj Bakhshali, 3. Zurab Ochigawa, 72. Osama Khalayla, 17. Yaovi Akakpo

Head coach: Elmar Bakhshiyev

"Kepez": 96. Igor Rodriguez, 7. Ehtiram Shahverdiyev, 14. Elchin Alijanov, 4. Vusal Masimov, 8. Elmir Taghiyev, 88. Shakir Seyidov, 26. Adama Niane, 25. Georgi Papunashvili, 9. Mate Kvirkvia, 78 Yegor Khvalko (k), 21. Martins Junior

Reserve players: 1. Vladislav Vasilyuchek, 12. Kamran Ibrahimov, 3. Vurgun Huseynov, 10. Tural Rzayev, 99. Ali Samadov, 20. Mahir Hasanov, 6. Nemet Musayev, 22. Rufat Ahmadov, 15. Javad Karimov, 91. Latir Fortune

Head coach: Adil Shukurov

Gabala city stadium

17:00. "Zira" - "Araz-Nakhchivan" - 0:0

Chief referee: Rashad Ahmadov

"Zira": 97. Tiago Silva, 10. Rahim Sadikhov, 32. Kismat Aliyev (k), 20. Ismayil Ibrahimli, 11. Rustam Ahmadzade, 5. Stefan Aka, 44. Dmitrios Chantakias, 70. Issa Jibrila, 15. Pierre Zebli, 6. Eldar Guliyev, 19. Salifu Suma

Reserve players: 41. Anar Nazirov, 50. Salim Hashimov, 77. Mejal Isayev, 8. Ilkin Muradov, 21. Hajiaga Hajili, 16. Fuad Bayramov, 66. Parviz Azadov, 52. Emil Bayramov, 9. Vladislav Kulach, 23. Andriya Lukovich, 28. Abbas Ibrahim

Head coach: Rashad Sadigov

"Araz-Nakhchivan": 12. Christian Avram, 10. Orkhan Aliyev, 39. Tural Bayramli, 3. Turan Manafov, 2. Abdulla Rzayev, 29. Vanderson Melo, 23. Nuno Rodriguez, 42. Kadiri Mohammed, 4. Igor Ribeiro , 8. Ismail Azzaui, 27. Numan Kurdic (k)

Reserve players: 91. Semir Bukvich, 7. Nijat Suleymanov, 22. Elchin Mustafayev, 5. Nihad Gurbanli, 55. Zamiq Aliyev, 88. Tugay Alizade, 11. Bayramali Gurbanov, 13. Mirali Ahmadov, 82. Vusal Alizade, 19. Axel Ngando, 9. Elvis Mashike, 14. Micho Kuzmanovic

Head coach: Azer Bagirov

Zira Sports Complex stadium

N Clubs G W D L GOALS P 1 Qarabag 16 17 2 3 42-14 35 2 Zira 16 8 5 3 13-8 29 3 Sabail 15 6 5 4 23-22 23 4 Sumgait 16 6 5 5 16-21 23 5 Araz-Nakhchivan 16 6 5 5 17-16 23 6 Neftchi 15 6 4 5 16-13 22 7 Sabah 15 5 4 6 21-19 19 8 Turan Tovuz 15 4 4 7 22-23 16 9 Kepez 16 3 4 9 10-26 13 10 Gabala 16 3 2 11 11-29 11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag") - 6 goals.

Idman.biz