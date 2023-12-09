9 December 2023
EN

"Kepez" defeated "Gabala", "Zira" lost points again - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
9 December 2023 20:51
"Kepez" defeated "Gabala", "Zira" lost points again - VIDEO

Two games of the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League took place today.

Idman.biz reports that outsiders have come face to face in Gabala.

In the duel of the last two teams, the winning side would have a big advantage. Kepez, which was one point behind its opponent, left the last place thanks to the victory. Adil Shukurov's team won away with a score of 3:0. "Gabala" missed the chance to reduce the difference in points with "Turan-Tovuz", which is ranked 8th.

Having won only 2 points in the last 4 games, "Araz-Nakhchivan" lost points in the meeting with "Zira". The game in Zira ended with a score of 0:0. In the last rounds, the work of Rashad Sadigov's students is not going smoothly. Having lost the lead at first, the armored team lost points in the third game in a row.

It should be noted that "Sabah" will host "Sabail" and "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz" on November 9. In the opening match of the tour, "Qarabag" won away from "Sumgait" with a score of 6:1.

Azerbaijan Premier League
XVI round
December 9
15:00. "Gabala" - "Kepez" - 0:3
Goals: Georgi Papunashvili, 6, 72, Adama Niane, 70
Red card: Emil Safarov, 50
Chief referee: Inqilab Mammadov

Gabala": 1. Rashad Azizli, 34. Urfan Abbasov (k), 28. Murad Musayev, 5. Rauf Huseynli, 20. Bilel Auasheriya, 4. Lukas Afriko, 99. Ahmed Ayzaya, 19. Samuel Tetteh, 9. Ayyub Allash , 10. Omar Hani, 8. Gilad Abramov
Reserve players: 13. Kristof Atangana, 36. Elmaddin Sultanov, 11. Asif Mammadov, 2. Ilkin Kirtimov, 14. Ulvi Isgandarov, 12. Nijat Aliyev, 33. Huseyn Mursalov, 7. Emil Safarov, 18. Mehraj Bakhshali, 3. Zurab Ochigawa, 72. Osama Khalayla, 17. Yaovi Akakpo
Head coach: Elmar Bakhshiyev
"Kepez": 96. Igor Rodriguez, 7. Ehtiram Shahverdiyev, 14. Elchin Alijanov, 4. Vusal Masimov, 8. Elmir Taghiyev, 88. Shakir Seyidov, 26. Adama Niane, 25. Georgi Papunashvili, 9. Mate Kvirkvia, 78 Yegor Khvalko (k), 21. Martins Junior
Reserve players: 1. Vladislav Vasilyuchek, 12. Kamran Ibrahimov, 3. Vurgun Huseynov, 10. Tural Rzayev, 99. Ali Samadov, 20. Mahir Hasanov, 6. Nemet Musayev, 22. Rufat Ahmadov, 15. Javad Karimov, 91. Latir Fortune
Head coach: Adil Shukurov
Gabala city stadium

17:00. "Zira" - "Araz-Nakhchivan" - 0:0
Chief referee: Rashad Ahmadov

"Zira": 97. Tiago Silva, 10. Rahim Sadikhov, 32. Kismat Aliyev (k), 20. Ismayil Ibrahimli, 11. Rustam Ahmadzade, 5. Stefan Aka, 44. Dmitrios Chantakias, 70. Issa Jibrila, 15. Pierre Zebli, 6. Eldar Guliyev, 19. Salifu Suma
Reserve players: 41. Anar Nazirov, 50. Salim Hashimov, 77. Mejal Isayev, 8. Ilkin Muradov, 21. Hajiaga Hajili, 16. Fuad Bayramov, 66. Parviz Azadov, 52. Emil Bayramov, 9. Vladislav Kulach, 23. Andriya Lukovich, 28. Abbas Ibrahim
Head coach: Rashad Sadigov
"Araz-Nakhchivan": 12. Christian Avram, 10. Orkhan Aliyev, 39. Tural Bayramli, 3. Turan Manafov, 2. Abdulla Rzayev, 29. Vanderson Melo, 23. Nuno Rodriguez, 42. Kadiri Mohammed, 4. Igor Ribeiro , 8. Ismail Azzaui, 27. Numan Kurdic (k)
Reserve players: 91. Semir Bukvich, 7. Nijat Suleymanov, 22. Elchin Mustafayev, 5. Nihad Gurbanli, 55. Zamiq Aliyev, 88. Tugay Alizade, 11. Bayramali Gurbanov, 13. Mirali Ahmadov, 82. Vusal Alizade, 19. Axel Ngando, 9. Elvis Mashike, 14. Micho Kuzmanovic
Head coach: Azer Bagirov
Zira Sports Complex stadium

N

Clubs

G

W

D

L

GOALS

P

1

Qarabag

16

17

2

3

42-14

35

2

Zira

16

8

5

3

13-8

29

3

Sabail

15

6

5

4

23-22

23

4

Sumgait

16

6

5

5

16-21

23

5

Araz-Nakhchivan

16

6

5

5

17-16

23

6

Neftchi

15

6

4

5

16-13

22

7

Sabah

15

5

4

6

21-19

19

8

Turan Tovuz

15

4

4

7

22-23

16

9

Kepez

16

3

4

9

10-26

13

10

Gabala

16

3

2

11

11-29

11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag") - 6 goals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Sheydayev's team ended the unsuccessful series
22:34
Azerbaijan football

Sheydayev's team ended the unsuccessful series

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev won 3 points in the Thai championship
Hasanalizada's team avoided defeat in added minutes
21:41
Azerbaijan football

Hasanalizada's team avoided defeat in added minutes

"Tuzlaspor" played the next match of Azerbaijan national team player Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada
Jalal Huseynov has won his next victory with "Arda" team
21:17
Azerbaijan football

Jalal Huseynov has won his next victory with "Arda" team

The Bulgarian "Arda" team, where Azerbaijani football player Jalal Huseynov is a part of it, played the next game in the National Championship
The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku
18:05
Azerbaijan football

The opponent of "Qarabag" will leave "Hacken" in Baku

Per-Mathias Hogmo, the head coach of the Swedish "Hacken", the opponent of "Qarabag" in the European League, will leave the team
Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"
16:52
Azerbaijan football

Filip Ozobic: "They will show their full strength"

The game with "Zira" was very important for us. We were able to win."
Arif Asadov:" The major defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as a problem, it is normal"
14:04
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov:" The major defeat of "Sumgait" cannot be described as a problem, it is normal"

"The power of "Qarabag" is known to everyone. This became known to everyone once again in the game with "Sumgait"

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
7 December 10:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website
ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024
7 December 12:31
World football

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Football transfer rumors, news and beyond