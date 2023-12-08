9 December 2023
EN

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
8 December 2023 21:35
6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today.

According to Idman.biz, the opening match was between "Sumgait" and "Qarabag."

The 6-game successful streak of the representatives of "Ganjlik shahar" has come to an end. In the meeting with the champion, the players of "Sumgait" lost with the score of 1:6

Gurban Gurbanov's team continued their 4-game winning streak. "Qarabag" won its 5th consecutive victory in the Championship. After this victory, the Agdam club increased the number of points to 35.

It should be noted that in the other matches of the round to be held tomorrow, "Gabala" will host "Kapaz", "Zira" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan", and on December 10, "Sabah" will host "Sabail", and "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz".

Azerbaijan Premier League
XVI round
December 8
19:30. "Sumgait" - "Qarabag" - 1:6
Goals: Erik Sorga, 43 - Leandro Andrade, 21; 73. Olavio Juninho, 29, Abdellah Zoubir, 33. Yassine Benzia, 58. Hamidou Keyta, 86
Chief referee: Farid Hajiyev
"Sumgait": 1. Mehdi Jannetov, 6. Vugar Mustafayev (k), 7. Rovlan Muradov, 17. Murad Khachayev, 8. Sabuhi Abdullazada, 19. Roi Kehat, 12. Abou Dosso, 10. Kamran Aliyev, 9. Erik Sorga, 71. Masaki Murata, 60. Tresor Mossi.
Reserve players: 36. Khayal Farzullayev, 30. Kamran Guliyev, 20. Aykhan Suleymanli, 21. Nihad Ahmadzada, 41. Ugur Jahangirov, 35. Sanan Muradli, 58. Octavio Manteca.
Coach: Mubariz Orujov.
"Qarabag": 99. Andrey Lunyov, 55. Badavi Huseynov (k), 13. Bahlul Mustafazada 44. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 27. Toral Bayramov, 29. Marko Vesovic, 10. Abdullah Zubir, 8. Marko Jankovic, 18. Olavio Juninho, 6. Julio Romao, 15. Leandro Andrade.
Reserve players: 23. Luka Gugeshashvili, 20. Richard Almeida, 5. Maxim Medvedev, 30. Abbas Huseynov, 4. Rahil Mammadov, 90. Nariman Akhundzada, 66. Patrick Andrade, 7. Yassine Benzia, 17. Hamidou Keyta, 11. Adama Diakhaby, 2. Matheus Silva, 19. Redon Xhixha
Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov.

N

Clubs

G

W

D

L

GOALS

P

1

Qarabag

16

17

2

3

42-14

35

2

Zira

15

8

4

3

13-8

28

3

Sabail

15

6

5

4

23-22

23

4

Sumgait

16

6

5

5

16-21

23

5

Araz-Nakhchivan

15

6

4

5

17-16

22

6

Neftchi

15

6

4

5

16-13

22

7

Sabah

15

5

4

6

21-19

19

8

Turan Tovuz

15

4

4

7

22-23

16

9

Gabala

15

3

2

10

11-26

11

10

Kapaz

15

2

4

9

7-26

10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexandre Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Otto John ("Turan Tovuz") - 5 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail") - 5 goals, Orkhan Aliyev ( "Araz-Nakhchivan") - 5 goals, Yassine Benzia ("Qarabag") - 5 goals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray
8 December 23:47
Azerbaijan football

Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray

The 15th round of the Turkish Super League has started
The opponents of our national teams have been determined
8 December 18:44
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of our national teams have been determined

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team of under-19 women's football players, who will play in the preliminary qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in Lithuania in 2025, have been determined
"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"
8 December 18:03
Azerbaijan football

"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"

"We are trying to understand the football philosophy of our new head coach and also trying to fulfill their wishes and demands."
The opponents of the members of our national team are known: Joshgun Diniyev's team against "Galatasaray"
8 December 17:39
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of the members of our national team are known: Joshgun Diniyev's team against "Galatasaray"

The opponents of the clubs represented by the members of the Azerbaijan national team, Renat Dadashov, Joshgun Diniyev and Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, in the 1/16 final stage of the Turkish Cup have been determined
"Sabail" football player has had an operation
8 December 16:35
Azerbaijan football

"Sabail" football player has had an operation

The operation of the defender took place in Istanbul, Türkiye
Afran Ismayilov: "We have difficulties in standard situations"
8 December 14:01
Azerbaijan football

Afran Ismayilov: "We have difficulties in standard situations"

"There is a big difference between big football and mini football. It's too difficult."

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”
6 December 11:13
World football

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

"Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder
"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"
6 December 14:48
World football

"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"

"I am neither satisfied with myself nor with the performance of my teammates. Our duty is to score a goal and we are not able to do it." Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Argentinian player of "Neftchi" Lucas Melano at the press conference held today.

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona
6 December 11:24
World football

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

The 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club