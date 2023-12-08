6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today.

According to Idman.biz, the opening match was between "Sumgait" and "Qarabag."

The 6-game successful streak of the representatives of "Ganjlik shahar" has come to an end. In the meeting with the champion, the players of "Sumgait" lost with the score of 1:6

Gurban Gurbanov's team continued their 4-game winning streak. "Qarabag" won its 5th consecutive victory in the Championship. After this victory, the Agdam club increased the number of points to 35.

It should be noted that in the other matches of the round to be held tomorrow, "Gabala" will host "Kapaz", "Zira" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan", and on December 10, "Sabah" will host "Sabail", and "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz".

Azerbaijan Premier League

XVI round

December 8

19:30. "Sumgait" - "Qarabag" - 1:6

Goals: Erik Sorga, 43 - Leandro Andrade, 21; 73. Olavio Juninho, 29, Abdellah Zoubir, 33. Yassine Benzia, 58. Hamidou Keyta, 86

Chief referee: Farid Hajiyev

"Sumgait": 1. Mehdi Jannetov, 6. Vugar Mustafayev (k), 7. Rovlan Muradov, 17. Murad Khachayev, 8. Sabuhi Abdullazada, 19. Roi Kehat, 12. Abou Dosso, 10. Kamran Aliyev, 9. Erik Sorga, 71. Masaki Murata, 60. Tresor Mossi.

Reserve players: 36. Khayal Farzullayev, 30. Kamran Guliyev, 20. Aykhan Suleymanli, 21. Nihad Ahmadzada, 41. Ugur Jahangirov, 35. Sanan Muradli, 58. Octavio Manteca.

Coach: Mubariz Orujov.

"Qarabag": 99. Andrey Lunyov, 55. Badavi Huseynov (k), 13. Bahlul Mustafazada 44. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 27. Toral Bayramov, 29. Marko Vesovic, 10. Abdullah Zubir, 8. Marko Jankovic, 18. Olavio Juninho, 6. Julio Romao, 15. Leandro Andrade.

Reserve players: 23. Luka Gugeshashvili, 20. Richard Almeida, 5. Maxim Medvedev, 30. Abbas Huseynov, 4. Rahil Mammadov, 90. Nariman Akhundzada, 66. Patrick Andrade, 7. Yassine Benzia, 17. Hamidou Keyta, 11. Adama Diakhaby, 2. Matheus Silva, 19. Redon Xhixha

Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov.

N Clubs G W D L GOALS P 1 Qarabag 16 17 2 3 42-14 35 2 Zira 15 8 4 3 13-8 28 3 Sabail 15 6 5 4 23-22 23 4 Sumgait 16 6 5 5 16-21 23 5 Araz-Nakhchivan 15 6 4 5 17-16 22 6 Neftchi 15 6 4 5 16-13 22 7 Sabah 15 5 4 6 21-19 19 8 Turan Tovuz 15 4 4 7 22-23 16 9 Gabala 15 3 2 10 11-26 11 10 Kapaz 15 2 4 9 7-26 10

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 10 goals, Alexandre Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 6 goals, Otto John ("Turan Tovuz") - 5 goals, Pedro Nuno ("Sabail") - 5 goals, Orkhan Aliyev ( "Araz-Nakhchivan") - 5 goals, Yassine Benzia ("Qarabag") - 5 goals.

Idman.biz