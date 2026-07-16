Mariana Vasileva appointed sports director of Azerbaijan Athletics Federation - PHOTO

Mariana Vasileva has been appointed Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation (AAF).

According to İdman.Biz, the decision was approved during a meeting chaired by AAF president Javid Gurbanov.

During the meeting, Gurbanov wished Vasileva success in her new position and expressed confidence that her extensive experience in sports administration would contribute to the further development of athletics in Azerbaijan.

Vasileva is one of Azerbaijan's most experienced sports administrators, having held several senior positions in the country's sports sector over the years. Her appointment comes as the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation continues its efforts to strengthen athlete development, improve coaching standards and enhance the national team's international competitiveness.

The federation has been actively implementing long-term development programs aimed at increasing Azerbaijan's presence at major international athletics events, including European and World Championships as well as the Olympic Games.