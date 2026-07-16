16 July 2026
EN

Mariana Vasileva appointed sports director of Azerbaijan Athletics Federation - PHOTO

Athletics
News
16 July 2026 14:56
40
Mariana Vasileva appointed sports director of Azerbaijan Athletics Federation

Mariana Vasileva has been appointed Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation (AAF).

According to İdman.Biz, the decision was approved during a meeting chaired by AAF president Javid Gurbanov.

During the meeting, Gurbanov wished Vasileva success in her new position and expressed confidence that her extensive experience in sports administration would contribute to the further development of athletics in Azerbaijan.

Vasileva is one of Azerbaijan's most experienced sports administrators, having held several senior positions in the country's sports sector over the years. Her appointment comes as the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation continues its efforts to strengthen athlete development, improve coaching standards and enhance the national team's international competitiveness.

The federation has been actively implementing long-term development programs aimed at increasing Azerbaijan's presence at major international athletics events, including European and World Championships as well as the Olympic Games.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaks 27-year world record in Monaco
11 July 10:19
Athletics

Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaks 27-year world record in Monaco

Olympic 800m champion sets fastest-ever time over 1000 metres at Diamond League meeting

Azerbaijan wins two medals at Gusman Kosanov Memorial
1 July 11:06
Athletics

Azerbaijan wins two medals at Gusman Kosanov Memorial - PHOTO

More than 200 athletes from 12 countries are competing at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Kazakhstan
More than 800 runners take part in mass race in Gusar
29 May 13:37
Athletics

More than 800 runners take part in mass race in Gusar - PHOTO

“To the Summit” event becomes one of Azerbaijan’s biggest regional athletics races of the year
Australian teenager completes marathon while pulling a car
23 May 17:11
Athletics

Australian teenager completes marathon while pulling a car

Sam Flannery used the record-breaking challenge to raise awareness about youth mental health
Baku Marathon 2026 attracts 25,000 participants ahead of landmark race
28 April 17:13
Athletics

Baku Marathon 2026 attracts 25,000 participants ahead of landmark race

International field and full marathon distance highlight Azerbaijan’s growing presence in global running

New York Marathon winner Korir banned for five years over doping
30 March 16:25
Athletics

New York Marathon winner Korir banned for five years over doping

Kenyan runner tested positive for CERA as results since October 2025 are annulled

Most read

Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal
14 July 12:32
World Cup 2026

Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal

FIFA approves special request as Albiceleste revive memories of the 1986 classic
Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash
14 July 14:04
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash

Spain winger says only victory matters as he hopes for a birthday gift in the World Cup semifinal
Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash
14 July 11:13
Football

Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash

Icelandic side concede five goals just days before Europa League qualifier
Brazilian president jokes with Carlo Ancelotti: "Sign this robot"
14 July 15:16
World Cup 2026

Brazilian president jokes with Carlo Ancelotti: "Sign this robot"

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva humorously suggests student-built robot could lead Brazil to World Cup glory