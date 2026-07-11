11 July 2026
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaks 27-year world record in Monaco

Athletics
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11 July 2026 10:19
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaks 27-year world record in Monaco

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi set a new world record in the men's 1000 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, producing a stunning performance to rewrite the history books.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 21-year-old clocked 2:11.83, breaking the previous world record of 2:11.96 that had stood for 27 years. The former mark was set by fellow Kenyan Noah Ngeny in September 1999.

Although the 1000m is not part of the Olympic Games or World Athletics Championships program, it remains one of the sport's most prestigious non-championship distances, with world records attracting significant attention.

Wanyonyi has already established himself as one of the world's leading middle-distance runners. He is the reigning Olympic champion and world champion in the men's 800 metres, and his latest achievement further strengthens his reputation as one of athletics' brightest stars.

The Diamond League meeting in Monaco is widely regarded as one of the most competitive events on the athletics calendar, with numerous world-class performances and records having been produced at the Stade Louis II over the years.

Idman.Biz
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