1 July 2026
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Azerbaijan wins two medals at Gusman Kosanov Memorial - PHOTO

Athletics
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1 July 2026 11:06
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Azerbaijan wins two medals at Gusman Kosanov Memorial

Azerbaijan's Ilaha Guliyeva and Jabir Aliyev have claimed medals at the 35th Gusman Kosanov Memorial athletics meeting in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Guliyeva secured the silver medal in the women's 400 metres. She finished the race in 55.18 seconds to take second place.

Aliyev earned bronze in the men's long jump with a best attempt of 7.38 metres. His result placed him third among 14 competitors.

The 35th Gusman Kosanov Memorial is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series and has brought together more than 200 athletes representing 12 countries.

Idman.Biz
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