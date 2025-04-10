ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani archers to compete for bronze medal – PHOTO

In the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games held in Serbia, team archery competitions among girls have officially begun.

According to an exclusive report from Idman.biz's correspondent at the Games, the competition took place in Zlatobor, and the Azerbaijani team started their journey from the quarterfinals.

Our team, consisting of Leyla Afandiyeva, Nilufar Aghamammadli, and Sona Rustamli, faced Ukraine in their first match. They defeated their opponents 5-3 and advanced to the semifinals. In this stage, they lost to China 0-6, and now they will compete for third place against Turkiye.

In the final, China will face Chinese Taipei.

The decisive matches will take place on April 12.

