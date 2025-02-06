National Team Coach: "The more athletes we have, the more selection opportunities occur"

Fuad Allahverdiyev, the coach of the Azerbaijani archery national team, spoke to journalists, emphasizing the importance of increasing the number of athletes in order to expand selection opportunities.

Per Idman.biz, Allahverdiyev said, “We are doing everything we can to ensure the competitions are held at a high level.” He added that in the ongoing national championship and competition, new athletes will take their place on the target. “The number of participants is increasing year by year. This is a positive outcome for us because the more athletes we have, the more options we have for selection. The composition of the national team changes each year, thus fostering healthy competition.”

Allahverdiyev also mentioned that the national team will participate in several international competitions this year: “This year, we have numerous competitions for both adults and younger age categories. Next year, the Youth Olympics will take place, and this year we will hold qualifying competitions for it. For adults, we have the World and European Cups. We aim to achieve worthy results in these tournaments.”

The national archery championship will conclude on February 7.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz