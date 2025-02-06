6 February 2025
EN

Opening Ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship– PHOTOS

Archery
News
6 February 2025 12:12
5
Opening Ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship– PHOTOS

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship and National Championship took place at the Baku Sports Palace.

Aydin Mammadov, the Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, spoke at the event about the significance of the championship, Idman.biz reports.

He highlighted the Ministry's efforts to increase the popularity of sports and emphasized that the main goal of the championship was to allow talented athletes to showcase their abilities and help form the national team. He also urged referees to maintain fairness and encouraged athletes by saying, “If you are participating in this competition, you are already potential champions.”

Rauf Aliyev, Vice President of the Azerbaijani Archery Federation, mentioned that interest in archery is growing year by year. He said, "We are working hard to develop this sport. We hold championships twice a year. I want to tell the athletes that there is nothing to fear psychologically. You have been training for six months, and we will provide the necessary support."

After the national anthem was played, the competition officially began.

Around 60 athletes from various regions of Azerbaijan will compete in the tournament. Both male and female archers will target a distance of 18 meters in three age categories (under 16, 16-18 years, and adults). The tournament will conclude on February 7.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Indoor Archery Championship to be held
3 February 16:20
Archery

Azerbaijan Indoor Archery Championship to be held

Nearly 60 athletes representing various regions of Azerbaijan will compete in the event

Yaylagul Ramazanova: “I didn’t face difficulties adapting as I trained at home”
7 January 18:46
Archery

Yaylagul Ramazanova: “I didn’t face difficulties adapting as I trained at home”

This was stated by Yaylagul Ramazanova, the Azerbaijani national archery athlete, in an interview with
A new page in Azerbaijan-Chad cooperation - PHOTO
19 October 2024 12:28
Archery

A new page in Azerbaijan-Chad cooperation - PHOTO

A meeting was held between the President of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Anar Guliyev and the President of the Chad Archery Federation, Nguelet Colombe, the Secretary General of the Chad Olympic Committee
2 silver medals from Batumi - PHOTO
8 September 2024 17:27
Archery

2 silver medals from Batumi - PHOTO

Azerbaijani archers participated in the 29th international tournament held in Georgia
Yaylagul Ramazanova: "If they want to be strong and patient..."
24 August 2024 13:40
Archery

Yaylagul Ramazanova: "If they want to be strong and patient..."

"It is very gratifying that I introduced our country to the world in this sport."
The CIS archery championship will be held in Khankendi
24 August 2024 13:01
Archery

The CIS archery championship will be held in Khankendi

"There is good potential in this sport in our country."

Most read

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year

Milan loan defender to Bologna
3 February 18:14
Football

Milan loan defender to Bologna

Davide Calabria leaves AC Milan for the remainder of the season

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”
4 February 10:51
Chess

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Norwegian chess champion calls out FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich