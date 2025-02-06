Opening Ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship– PHOTOS

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship and National Championship took place at the Baku Sports Palace.

Aydin Mammadov, the Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, spoke at the event about the significance of the championship, Idman.biz reports.

He highlighted the Ministry's efforts to increase the popularity of sports and emphasized that the main goal of the championship was to allow talented athletes to showcase their abilities and help form the national team. He also urged referees to maintain fairness and encouraged athletes by saying, “If you are participating in this competition, you are already potential champions.”

Rauf Aliyev, Vice President of the Azerbaijani Archery Federation, mentioned that interest in archery is growing year by year. He said, "We are working hard to develop this sport. We hold championships twice a year. I want to tell the athletes that there is nothing to fear psychologically. You have been training for six months, and we will provide the necessary support."

After the national anthem was played, the competition officially began.

Around 60 athletes from various regions of Azerbaijan will compete in the tournament. Both male and female archers will target a distance of 18 meters in three age categories (under 16, 16-18 years, and adults). The tournament will conclude on February 7.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz