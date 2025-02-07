Azerbaijan Archery Championship concludes in Baku – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Archery Championship and National Tournament have officially concluded in Baku.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the competition took place at the Baku Sports Palace, bringing together around 60 athletes from various regions of Azerbaijan.

Male and female archers competed in three age categories:

- Juniors (under 16)

- Youth (16-18 years old)

- Adults

Participants aimed at 18-meter targets in an indoor setting.

The tournament concluded with an award ceremony, where the top performers were honored with medals and diplomas.

