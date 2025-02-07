8 February 2025
EN

Ilgar Abbasov: "Archery could attract the attention of our veterans"

Archery
News
7 February 2025 18:21
21
Ilgar Abbasov: "Archery could attract the attention of our veterans"

In an interview with Idman.biz, Ilqar Abbasov, the head coach of the National Paralympic Committee’s archery team, emphasized the importance of the national archery championship for the team’s development.

Abbasov noted that there has been growing interest in archery in Azerbaijan recently. "In general, holding various tournaments and competitions leads to the emergence of new athletes and increases participation in the sport. For example, our participation in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games was an important step in promoting this sport in our country. Archery as a Paralympic sport may attract the attention of veterans and people with disabilities," Abbasov said.

However, he admitted that the team’s performance in Paris was not up to expectations: "I can't say our performance in Paris was satisfactory, as we returned without medals. In my opinion, we underperformed this time. We’ll come back with medals from the next Olympics."

He also highlighted the importance of promoting archery in regions outside Baku: "While interest in archery in Baku can be considered satisfactory, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for our regions. We want to involve people with disabilities from the regions in this sport. Competitions like this play a significant role in that process."

Nearly 60 athletes from various regions of Azerbaijan competed in the 3-day tournament. Men’s and women’s archers in three age categories- under 16, 16-18 years old, and adults -competed for the top spots.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan Archery Championship concludes in Baku – PHOTO
7 February 17:45
Archery

Azerbaijan Archery Championship concludes in Baku – PHOTO

The competition took place at the Baku Sports Palace, bringing together around 60 athletes
National Team Coach: "The more athletes we have, the more selection opportunities occur"
6 February 12:39
Archery

National Team Coach: "The more athletes we have, the more selection opportunities occur"

Efforts to ensure high-quality competitions for Azerbaijani archers
Opening Ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship - PHOTOS
6 February 12:12
Archery

Opening Ceremony of the Azerbaijani Archery Championship - PHOTOS

Event kicks off at Baku Sports Palace with key remarks from officials

Azerbaijan Indoor Archery Championship to be held
3 February 16:20
Archery

Azerbaijan Indoor Archery Championship to be held

Nearly 60 athletes representing various regions of Azerbaijan will compete in the event

Yaylagul Ramazanova: “I didn’t face difficulties adapting as I trained at home”
7 January 18:46
Archery

Yaylagul Ramazanova: “I didn’t face difficulties adapting as I trained at home”

This was stated by Yaylagul Ramazanova, the Azerbaijani national archery athlete, in an interview with
A new page in Azerbaijan-Chad cooperation - PHOTO
19 October 2024 12:28
Archery

A new page in Azerbaijan-Chad cooperation - PHOTO

A meeting was held between the President of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Anar Guliyev and the President of the Chad Archery Federation, Nguelet Colombe, the Secretary General of the Chad Olympic Committee

Most read

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025
Kady Borges back at Qarabag
5 February 09:05
Football

Kady Borges back at Qarabag

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag
Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots