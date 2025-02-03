3 February 2025
Azerbaijan Indoor Archery Championship to be held

Archery
News
3 February 2025 16:20
The Azerbaijan Archery Championship and National Championship will take place in Baku from February 5-7.

Idman.biz reports that nearly 60 athletes representing various regions of Azerbaijan will compete in the event.

Both male and female archers will aim at targets from a distance of 18 meters across three age categories: under 16, 16-18, and adults.

The tournament schedule includes training sessions and ranking shots on February 5. The championship will officially begin the following day, with archers starting their competition. The event will conclude on February 7 with the final rounds, and the award ceremony for the winners will take place afterward.
The opening ceremony of the three-day tournament will be held on February 6 at 10:00 AM at the Baku Sports Palace.

