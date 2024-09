Azerbaijani archers participated in the 29th international tournament held in Georgia.

Fatima Huseynli and Mahammadali Aliyev won silver medals in Batumi, Idman.biz reports.

Fatima Huseynli showed great determination and reached the finals in the mixed team competition among women and together with Mahammadali Aliyev. Azerbaijani representatives, who lost in the decisive match, finished the competition on the 2nd place.

Idman.biz