22 May 2024
Shahin Movsumov resigned, Anar Guliyev elected as the president of the federation - PHOTO

Archery
News
22 May 2024 12:20
Shahin Movsumov resigned, Anar Guliyev elected as the president of the federation

An extraordinary general meeting of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation was held.

The event held in the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports started with the playing of Azerbaijan’s National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

First, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov greeted the participants of the conference and wished them success.

At the event, the president of the federation, Shahin Movsumov, made a speech and stated that he had done everything possible for the development of this sport during the 16 years he led the organization, and wished success to the newly elected federation leadership.

Then an election was held for the leadership of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation. Anar Guliyev, the chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, was elected the president of the federation.

At the meeting, the new president of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, Anar Guliyev, thanked for the trust shown and talked about the organization's future activities and future plans.

Idman.biz

