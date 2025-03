Azerbaijan to compete with 27 wrestlers at European Championship

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has officially announced the team rosters for the U23 European Championship, set to take place in Bratislava, Slovakia, from April 7 to 13.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 27 wrestlers across freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling categories, Idman.biz reports.

Freestyle Wrestling Team:

Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg), Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Ali Rahimzada (65 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Orkhan Abasov (79 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), Osman Nurmammadov (92 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (97 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

Greco-Roman Wrestling Team:Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg), Beka Kandelaki (130 kg)

Women's Wrestling Team: Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Alena Kolesnik (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (65 kg), Elis Manolova (68 kg)

Azerbaijan’s wrestling team is expected to compete at a high level, aiming for strong performances in all categories.

