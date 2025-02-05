Mariya Stadnik: "I achieved all my success with Azerbaijan’s support" - INTERVIEW

Legendary athlete Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan’s only five-time Olympic participant, four-time Olympic medalist, two-time world champion, ten-time European champion, and two-time winner of both the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games, has officially announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

She has been appointed as the women’s wrestling coordinator at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with AZERTAC, the renowned athlete shared insights into her career, future plans, and the role of Azerbaijan in her success.

- When did you first start considering retirement?

- I began thinking about it after the Paris Olympics, maybe even earlier. I had earned my qualification for what would be my final Olympic Games, and I wanted to take full advantage of every opportunity to say farewell to wrestling on my own terms. I knew I had given my all to the sport, and after Paris, I felt it was the right time to step into a new role where I could continue contributing to wrestling in a different way.

- Many fans expected you to retire after the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia this year. Why did you decide otherwise?

- That was a possibility, but I had my own plans and timeline in mind.

- You are considered one of the legends of world wrestling. When you chose to compete under the Azerbaijani flag, did you envision such remarkable achievements?

- I have always believed in giving my best and achieving maximum results. Seventeen years ago, Azerbaijan placed its trust in me and my potential, and together, we have achieved these incredible milestones.

- Every athlete dreams of becoming an Olympic champion. You had support not only from Azerbaijan and Ukraine but also from fans worldwide. Was the final step towards gold the hardest?

- To be honest, I knew winning gold at my last Olympics would be difficult. But I never lost hope and gave everything I had to achieve it. However, this is sports - sometimes fate has other plans.

- Were there moments in your career that brought you to tears?

- Losing in the 2016 Rio Olympics was one of the toughest moments for me. It wasn’t just about shedding tears; it was the shock of losing the gold medal in the final seconds of the match. That was perhaps the saddest moment of my career. My happiest moment, however, was winning the European Games final in Baku. The entire stadium supported me, and we celebrated that victory together.

- Many young athletes look up to you as an inspiration. Who was your role model?

- I never had one specific idol. Instead, I have always observed successful people and tried to learn from them. I took lessons from their experiences and applied what was useful to my own career.

- What are your new responsibilities as the women’s wrestling coordinator?

- After retiring, I wanted to find the best way to contribute to wrestling and my team. Now, as a coordinator, I will oversee the planning and execution of training programs, ensure that everything is on track for the next Olympic cycle, and support our coaches in developing our athletes.

- Have you ever considered becoming a coach?

- No, I haven’t. I believe that to make a real impact, you need to fully commit to your role. If I were coaching in the gym, I wouldn’t be able to focus on the broader development of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan. That’s why I chose to work within the federation, where I can help create significant progress.

- How do you see the future of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan?

- There is great potential. We have physically strong young female athletes; they just need proper guidance. They need to learn the right techniques, including some of the methods I trained with. In addition, psychological preparation and self-confidence are crucial. With a few key adjustments, I believe we can achieve great results.

- What did you feel when standing on the podium with the Azerbaijani anthem playing?

- It was an overwhelming sense of pride. At that moment, I knew that the whole world was watching, and Azerbaijan’s anthem was playing for everyone to hear. It wasn’t just about me; it was a victory for my country. People were proud—not just of me, but of Azerbaijan reaching the highest levels of success.

- You competed in five consecutive Olympic Games. Which one was the most successful for Azerbaijan?

- I would say the London and Rio Olympics. While we won many medals in Rio, I consider London to be the most successful overall.

- You have two children. Do they aspire to follow in your footsteps?

- My main priority is to raise them as well-mannered individuals. They have the freedom to choose whichever sport they enjoy. My daughter used to love coming to training with me when she was younger, but now she’s no longer interested. My son is currently practicing boxing, and my daughter is into dancing. So far, they haven’t shown any interest in wrestling—perhaps because they saw how much time I spent in the gym. But who knows? Maybe their minds will change in the future.

