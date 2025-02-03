Mariya Stadnik retires: Legendary career comes to an end - VIDEO

After 17 years of dedication to Azerbaijani wrestling, Mariya Stadnik—one of the sport’s all-time greats—has officially retired.

Idman.biz reports that according to a statement by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Stadnik’s record-breaking career has left an unforgettable legacy:

- 5-time Olympic participant and 4-time Olympic medalist (Azerbaijan’s only athlete with such achievements).

- 2-time world champion and 10-time European champion.

- 2-time winner of the European Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

The federation expressed its gratitude, stating:

"Mariya has been a role model for female wrestlers worldwide with her dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes for years to come. We believe she will remain an important part of Azerbaijani wrestling in the future."

Mariya Stadnik also shared a personal message on Instagram, marking the end of an era.

