3 February 2025
EN

Mariya Stadnik retires: Legendary career comes to an end - VIDEO

Wrestling
News
3 February 2025 10:08
18
Mariya Stadnik retires: Legendary career comes to an end - VIDEO

After 17 years of dedication to Azerbaijani wrestling, Mariya Stadnik—one of the sport’s all-time greats—has officially retired.

Idman.biz reports that according to a statement by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Stadnik’s record-breaking career has left an unforgettable legacy:
- 5-time Olympic participant and 4-time Olympic medalist (Azerbaijan’s only athlete with such achievements).
- 2-time world champion and 10-time European champion.
- 2-time winner of the European Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

The federation expressed its gratitude, stating:
"Mariya has been a role model for female wrestlers worldwide with her dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes for years to come. We believe she will remain an important part of Azerbaijani wrestling in the future."

Mariya Stadnik also shared a personal message on Instagram, marking the end of an era.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mariya Stadnik: "I will speak about my decision soon"
30 January 17:29
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik: "I will speak about my decision soon"

Mariya Stadnik has made a decision regarding her future

Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb
28 January 16:23
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb

The Azerbaijan wrestling team has made some changes to the lineup for the Zagreb Open
Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov
27 January 11:25
Wrestling

Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

A strong performance by the Azerbaijani wrestler earns a silver medal in Bulgaria, adding to the country’s medal tally

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers
25 January 09:00
Wrestling

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers

Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov tournament has kicked off in Varna, Bulgaria
Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron
24 January 18:24
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

U20 Azerbaijan Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will take place from February 11 to 14
Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO
20 January 15:56
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO

Over 100 athletes worldwide have returned their medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their poor quality

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
31 January 15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
31 January 17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings