Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 8 medals in Minsk

The Aleksandr Medved freestyle wrestling tournament has been concluded in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has released information about this.

Under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, coaches Taimuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov, the team won 8 medals.

Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) and Abubakr Abakarov (92 kg) secured gold, Orkhan Abasov (79 kg) won silver, Rashid Babazade (65 kg), Ali Rahimzade (70 kg), Shamil Zubairov (92 kg) and Aslan Abakarov (97 kg) won bronze.

Idman.biz