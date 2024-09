The legendary Belarusian wrestler, and three-time Olympic champion Aleksandr Medved passed away on 2 September.

the Belarusian Wrestling Federation has released information about this .

Medved died at the age of 86. He is the winner of the Olympic Games held in 1964, 1968, and 1972.

Aleksandr Medved was a 7-time world and 3-time European champion.

