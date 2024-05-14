Azerbaijani wrestlers to participate in the European Championship

The staff of the Azerbaijan national team, which will participate in the U-15 European Wrestling Championship in Loutraki, Greece, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that freestyle wrestlers will start the championship of the continent, which will be held on May 15-18.

Musa Taghiyev (38 kg), Ibrahim Hasanov (41 kg), Abbas Shafiyev, Aliagha Suleymanov (both 44 kg), Farid Huseynli (48 kg), Ramal Mammadoglu, Rashid Nazarov under the leadership of senior coach Namig Guliyev, coaches Elshad Allahverdiyev and Khagan Suleymanov. (both 52 kg), Asim Aliyev (57 kg), Ruslan Valiyev, Tunar Guliyev (both 62 kg), Farid Ismayilov (68 kg), Nihad Suleymanov (75 kg) and Hakim Taghiyev (85 kg) will compete.

For the first time, we will be represented by 7 wrestlers in the girls' competition, which is a new record for our country in the U-15 European Championships. Under the guidance of coach Hasrat Mammadyarov, Maryam Hajiyeva (36 kg), Gulnar Aghadadashova (39 kg), Nazrin Ahmadli (42 kg), Gunel Karimli (46 kg), Inci Abdullayeva (50 kg), Fatima Bayramova (54 kg) and Fidan Babayeva (57 kg) will participate in the championship.

Greco-Roman wrestlers will conclude the championship. Under the leadership of senior coach Abilfat Mammadov, coaches Ilham Vezirov and Sanan Alimirzayev, Khudayar Karimov, Umud Babayev (both 38 kg), Abdulrahman Huseynli, Gurban Majnunov (both 41 kg), Elmir Abbasov (44 kg), Amin Askerli (48 kg), Orkhan Habibli (52 kg), Huseyn Velizade (57 kg), Nihat Maharramov (62 kg), Ali Mammadov (68 kg), Zohrab Safarov (75 kg), Muhammad Orujov and Rauf Mutallimov (both 85 kg) will try to succeed in Lutraki.

Meetings will start every day at 12:00 Baku time. On May 16, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, and Greco-Roman wrestling on May 18 will be concluded.

It should be noted that Eldar Mammadov, the III-level international judge, will arbitrate in Greece.

