Way to Paris: Maria Stadnik's Last Chance

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling continues.

Idman.biz reports that the competition in women's wrestling will be concluded today, and the competition in freestyle wrestling will begin.

Azerbaijani national wrestler Maria Stadnik will also take to the mat in the competition in Istanbul, Turkiye. The four-time winner of the Olympics will try not to take advantage of her last chance to qualify for Paris-2024.

The 50 kg athlete must win two victories to go to the 5th Olympics. Stadnik will try to win first the bronze medal, then the match for the license.

It should be noted that although Maria, who had the chance to win the first and only license of our women's wrestling team, defeated Meng Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) in the 1/8 finals and Violetta Chirik (INA) in the 1/4 finals with a complete advantage (11:0), in the semi-finals she was defeated by the representative of the DPRK, Son Hyang Kim with the score of 3:10.

