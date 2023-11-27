"CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh" - VİDEO

A newly inaugurated museum in Saudi Arabia showcases the illustrious career of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Devoted fans of Ronaldo can explore a one-of-a-kind collection of his personal memorabilia, such as match-worn jerseys, awards, and iconic footwear, providing an intimate glimpse into the life of this football legend.

Idman.biz reports with referring to Marca that a post was shared saying: "This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia my CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh," by the museum's official account in a post co-authored by Ronaldo and his more than 600 million followers.

