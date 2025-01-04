4 January 2025
Italian Super Cup: Milan to face Inter in final - VIDEO

World football
News
4 January 2025 09:30
The final lineup for the Italian Super Cup has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that the second semifinal of the tournament, held in Saudi Arabia, saw Juventus and Milan face off. Despite Juventus taking an early lead in the first half, Milan staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, scoring two goals to secure a 2-1 victory.

In the other semifinal, Inter defeated Atalanta 2-0. The highly anticipated Milan Derby will take place on January 6 in the tournament final.

Italian Super Cup – Semifinals
Juventus 1–2 Milan

Inter 2–0 Atalanta

