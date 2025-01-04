Italian Super Cup: Milan to face Inter in final - VIDEO

The final lineup for the Italian Super Cup has been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that the second semifinal of the tournament, held in Saudi Arabia, saw Juventus and Milan face off. Despite Juventus taking an early lead in the first half, Milan staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, scoring two goals to secure a 2-1 victory.

In the other semifinal, Inter defeated Atalanta 2-0. The highly anticipated Milan Derby will take place on January 6 in the tournament final.

Italian Super Cup – Semifinals

Juventus 1–2 Milan

Inter 2–0 Atalanta

Idman.biz