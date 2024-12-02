Salah: PSG or Arabian clubs?

Mohamed Salah could be heading to PSG.

Idman.biz, citing French publication L'Equipe, reports that t he Egyptian forward's potential move to Paris Saint-Germain is being seriously discussed, with both parties in talks, and "the chances are good."

Salah's contract with Liverpool runs until the end of the current season, and it seems increasingly likely he may leave the team. L'Equipe mentions that the door is open for Salah to join PSG next summer, with discussions between the two parties ongoing for some time.

The relationship between Salah and PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, further increases the likelihood of this move.

In addition to PSG, Saudi Arabian clubs, which are willing to offer large sums of money, are also interested in signing the player.

However, PSG has denied any interest in Salah, suggesting that such rumors may be a tactic to pressure Liverpool.

Idman.biz