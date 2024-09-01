Holland's second hat-trick, Manchester City's 3rd win

7 matches of the III round took place in the English Premier League.
Manchester City won its 3rd victory in a row, Idman.biz reports.
The last champion defeated West Ham on the road this time. Erling was the author of all 3 goals of the Dutch team. The Norwegian forward scored a hat-trick for the second round in a row. He already has 7 balls in his account.
Everton lost for the 3rd time in a row. Arsenal suffered the first loss of points.
English Premier League
III round
August 31
Arsenal - Brighton - 1:1
Brentford - Southampton - 3:1
Everton - Bournemouth - 2:3
Ipswich - Fulham - 1:1
Leicester - Aston Villa - 1:2
Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton - 1:1
West Ham - Manchester City - 1:3
September 1
Chelsea - Crystal Palace
Newcastle - Tottenham
Manchester United - Liverpool
Idman.biz