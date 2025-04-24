24 April 2025
EN

Footballer's house raided - wife and child kidnapped

Football
News
24 April 2025 17:17
5
The house of Ecuadorian Emelec football player Jackson Rodriguez was raided.

Armed criminals kidnapped his wife and five-year-old child, Idman.biz reports.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 02:50 at night. Although the family was sleeping at that time, the front door was suddenly locked. After that, Rodriguez hid under the bed.

Police Colonel Edison Rodriguez told local media about the incident: "They knew exactly what the criminals were looking for."

According to the information, the attackers immediately asked the football player's wife where her husband was. After she said that Rodriguez was not at home, the criminals took the woman and child.

The attackers then fled in a pickup truck. Rodriguez saw the car leaving and reported it to the police.

In Ecuador, athletes are often targeted by gangs. In December last year, footballer Pedro Perlaza was kidnapped, but was rescued by police a few days later after a shootout with criminals.

Just ten days ago, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency in nine regions of the country. The list includes the state of Guayaquil, which includes Guayaquil.

South American country has been plagued by violence and crime for years. In the period from January to March alone, 2,345 violent deaths were recorded.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows authorities to mobilize security forces to combat organized crime.

