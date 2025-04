Spanish club Betis has extended the contract with footballer Marc Bartra.

The press service of the La Liga representative announced this, Idman.biz reports.

The new contract of the 34-year-old Spanish defender is scheduled until the summer of 2027. Bartra scored 3 goals in 29 matches of the season.

Betis, which scored 51 points in 32 matches, is in 6th place in the La Liga standings.

Idman.biz