28 August 2024
After 10 years

World football
News
28 August 2024 18:15
8
Hansi-Dieter Flick started his Barcelona career with three wins.

Blaugrana defeated Rayo Vallecano with a score of 2:1 in the third round of La Liga, Idman.biz reports.

Until then, the Catalans beat Valencia and Atlético by the same score. Luis Enrique was the last head coach to win his first three matches in Barcelona.

He achieved such success 10 years ago - in 2014. In the period after 1988, Johan Cruyff, Carles Rexach and Tito Vilanova also achieved this.

Barcelona will host Valladolid in the next match. This meeting will be held on August 31.

Idman.biz

