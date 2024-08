The transfer plans of the Spanish Atletico have been revealed.

Diego Simeone, the head coach of the Madrid team, announced this, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the capital club will buy 2 players before the end of the summer transfer window. Although the expert did not clarify the possible options, Barcelona defender Clement Langle and PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez are expected to move to Atletico.

Madrid players will face Girona in tomorrow's match of the second round of La Liga.

Idman.biz