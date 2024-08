The transfer of Joao Felix to Chelsea is official.

It was announced by the English club, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese striker was transferred from Atletico. A 7-year contract was signed with him. 50+5 million euros were paid for the 24-year-old player.

In the second half of the 2022/23 season, Joao, who is on loan at Chelsea, scored 4 goals in 20 matches.

Idman.biz