Marseille scored 5 goals against the opponent

The first round of the French championship was successful for Marseille.

The team won away to Brest with a score of 5:1, Idman.biz reports.

Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique scored doubles for Marseille. Lille passed 2 unanswered balls through the goal of Reims in the opponent's field.

French League 1

I round

August 16

Le Havre – PSG - 1:4

August 17

Brest - Marseille - 1:5

Reims - Lille - 0:2

Monaco - Saint Etienne - 1:0

August 18

Auxerre - Nice

Anges - Lance

Montpellier - Strasbourg

Toulouse - Nantes

Rennais - Lyon

Idman.biz