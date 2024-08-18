Marseille scored 5 goals against the opponent

The first round of the French championship was successful for Marseille.
The team won away to Brest with a score of 5:1, Idman.biz reports.
Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique scored doubles for Marseille. Lille passed 2 unanswered balls through the goal of Reims in the opponent's field.
French League 1
I round
August 16
Le Havre – PSG - 1:4
August 17
Brest - Marseille - 1:5
Reims - Lille - 0:2
Monaco - Saint Etienne - 1:0
August 18
Auxerre - Nice
Anges - Lance
Montpellier - Strasbourg
Toulouse - Nantes
Rennais - Lyon
Idman.biz