A rare event happened at the start of the French Ligue 1.

Three goals of PSG against Havre were scored by players who entered the match later, Idman.biz reports.

Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo-Muani started the match on the bench, but after coming on the field, they enjoyed the goal. This event, which took place in the first round of Ligue 1, was recorded for the second time in the history of PSG.

On September 3, 1996, all three goals of the Parisians, who defeated Montpellier with a score of 3:0, were scored by players who entered the match without replacement. At that time, Julio Dely Valdes, Leonardo and Laurent Fournier stood out.

Note that PSG won 4:1 in the first round.

Idman.biz