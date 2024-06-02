Real clinch the Champions League title for the 15th time - VIDEO

The final match of the Champions League was held.

The decisive match of the season took place at Wembley Stadium in London, as Idman.biz reports.

Real Dortmund faced Borussia. The Spanish giant, the club with the most titles in the Champions League, won the 15th title. The game ended with a 2:0 victory for the Madrid club.

The representative of Dortmund, who is one step away from the 2nd cup, lost in the 2nd consecutive final. Yellow-blacks was defeated by Bayern 11 years ago at Wembley.

It should be noted that Real will face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League

Final

June 1

23:00. Borussia D - Real - 0:2

Goals: Carvajal, 74. Vinicius, 83

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

London. Wembley Stadium

Idman.biz