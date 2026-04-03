6 April 2026
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Ronaldo could be drawn into CAS dispute as Flamengo sue Almeria

World football
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3 April 2026 10:02
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Ronaldo could be drawn into CAS dispute as Flamengo sue Almeria

Flamengo have launched legal proceedings against Almeria at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), escalating a long-running dispute over unpaid transfer-related payments.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the Brazilian club claim the Spanish side owe more than €1.8 million, with the debt outstanding for 590 days following the transfer of Lazaro in August 2022. The case has attracted additional attention after Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in Almeria earlier this year, potentially placing him in the spotlight as proceedings unfold.

In a strongly worded statement, Flamengo accused Almeria of failing to honour contractual obligations, particularly regarding tax payments linked to the transfer. According to the club, they were forced to cover more than €1.5 million in costs themselves, despite a FIFA ruling fully recognising their right to compensation.

Flamengo argue that Almeria have deliberately delayed proceedings by using procedural tactics, describing the behaviour as a breach of good faith and contractual integrity. The Brazilian side insist the situation goes beyond a one-off default and represents a systematic attempt to avoid payment.

The club now expect CAS to enforce the existing FIFA decision and ensure compliance with international football regulations. Meanwhile, Almeria currently sit third in Spain’s Segunda Division as the dispute continues in the background.

Idman.Biz
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