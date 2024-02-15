Cristiano Ronaldo the 7th player in the history that...

Cristiano Ronaldo, the striker of the Portuguese national team and the representative of Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr, became the 7th player who played 1000 games in his club career.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by IFFHS.

6 players managed to do it before the 39-year-old striker. The world record belongs to the legendary goalkeeper Rogerio Seni.

It should be noted that Ronaldo's anniversary coincided with the Asian Champions League match against Al-Fayha. Ronaldo participated in 685 national championships, 98 cups, and 217 international tournaments.

1. Rogerio Seni (Brazil) - 1209

2. Fabio (Brazil) - 1204

3. Peter Shilton (England) - 1089

4. Glenn Ferguson (Northern Ireland) - 1036

5. Noel Bailie (Northern Ireland) - 1013

6. Ray Clemence (England) – 1006

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 1000

Idman.biz