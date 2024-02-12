Champions League ball was presented

The Champions League playoff ball was presented.

Idman.biz reports that UEFA and Adidas presented the ball prepared for the decisive stages.

The "UCL Pro Ball London" model will be used in the 1/8, 1/4 finals, semi-finals and the final match to be held at Wembley Stadium in London. The decisive meeting will be held on June 1.

The ball features two cute roaring images that represent the culture and history of Great Britain, as well as bravery, strength and greatness. The ball is equipped with various Adidas technologies.

Idman.biz