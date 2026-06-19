19 June 2026
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Argentine fans report shooting incident on way to World Cup match

World football
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19 June 2026 11:12
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Argentine fans report shooting incident on way to World Cup match

A group of Argentine supporters have claimed they were caught in a shooting incident while traveling to Argentina's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the fans, another vehicle pulled alongside their taxi and fired two shots as they were making their way to the stadium for Argentina's Group Stage clash against Algeria.

The passengers initially believed that a tire had burst before realizing something far more serious had happened.

“One moment later the driver suddenly stopped the car, and I looked at his leg. The guy had a hole in his leg. We called the police. It was horrible,” one supporter told the New York Post.

The fans said police officers quickly responded to the scene, took witness statements and later transported them to the stadium in patrol vehicles so they could attend the match.

Despite the disturbing incident, Argentina went on to celebrate a convincing 3:0 victory over Algeria. The match was highlighted by a historic performance from Lionel Messi, who became the first player to score a hat-trick at the 2026 World Cup.

The incident has raised concerns about security around tournament venues, although authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the shooting or any potential suspects.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with matches taking place across 16 cities in North America.

Idman.Biz
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